Tunisia: U.S. Will Continue Supporting Tunisia At All Levels - Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — Ambassador of the United States in Tunis Donald Blome, on Thursday, affirmed his country's willingness to support Tunisia at all levels to help anchor its democratic process and bring its economic transition to success.

Speaking after a meeting with acting Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, he reiterated the commitment to continue work and consultations on the main bilateral financial and technical cooperation programmes, as well as the support of international financial institutions and regional donors to help Tunisia overcome the difficulties and challenges.

For her part, Nemsia said economic reforms and investment programmes are the priorities for the coming period, stressing the willingness to strengthen the various bilateral cooperation programmes and work to upgrade them as soon as possible, according to a ministry statement.

The meeting discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular, during the last decade and opportunities to further bolster and diversify it in the next stage, mainly, at the level of financial cooperation, investment and support from donor institutions (international and regional).

The Board of Directors of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) last June 30 voted to approve a $498.7 million with Tunisia, to strengthen the country's transportation, trade, and water sectors.

It is a five-year grant programme that includes projects designed to make trade with Tunisia easier and less expensive by investing in the management, expansion, and digitization of the Port of Rades, as well as improve the management and conservation of the country's groundwater resources.

This programme also aims to catalyze private sector investment in collaboration with the US International Development Finance Corporation.