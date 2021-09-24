Tunisia: 'Tunisia Has Gone From Fake Democracy to Uncertainty". - I Watch

Tunis/Tunisia — After the announcement by President Kais Saied of exceptional measures, Tunisia is facing a new political reality. It has gone from a fake democracy to uncertainty.

In a statement issued Thursday, the I Watch organisation blames the political situation on parliament for its procrastination in implementing the provisions of the 2014 Constitution.

The parliament has not activated Chapter 6 of the 2014 Basic Law and has failed for seven years to elect members of the Constitutional Court or make the necessary amendments to legal provisions that are incompatible with the spirit of the constitution, the same source reads.

In its statement, I Watch said it is concerned that all powers are in the hands of the President of the Republic, without any possibility of appeal and oversight mechanism. This is contrary to the provisions of the preamble of the constitution which is still in force and that emphasise the balance of powers, it pointed out.

The organisation calls on the Presidency of the Republic to have a direct and transparent communication policy and to set clear terms for the period of application of the exceptional measures.

On another level, the organisation called for efficient measures related to accountability and the fight against corruption.

The current situation shows the limits of the judicial system, given its inability to maintain the balance of power and impose the principle of control and accountability.

In its statement, I Watch questions the fate of the parliament's employees (nearly 500) as well as the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Authority.