Tunisia: Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 Shows a 'Will to Change Political System in Its Entirety,' Says Ennahdha

Tunis/Tunisia — The Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 of September 22, 2021, on exceptional measures "constitutes a real suspension of the Constitution of 2014,» said Mohamed Goumani, member of the executive committee and chair of the committee to manage the political crisis in the Ennahdha movement.

He added that "this is a provisional organisation of powers showing a clear desire on the part of the head of state to hold absolute power and change the political system in its entirety individually, without any intention to involve political parties, nor national organisations or even the living forces of the country."

In a statement to TAP Thursday, Goumani said "by taking this decision, the head of state has placed himself in a position of coup against the democratic process and the principles of the revolution.

The issue of the legitimacy of power in the future is therefore added the complex problems of the country, which threatens the unity of the country and plunges it into a high-risk and unprecedented situation, he further indicated.

Goumani said the executive committee of Ennahdha, which met after the publication on Wednesday night of the presidential decree on new exceptional measures "rejects this approach," stressing the party's attachment to the 2014 Constitution that "can be amended.»

He expressed Ennahdha's readiness to contribute to its revision through dialogue and the available constitutional mechanisms.

Mohamed Goumani also said the party will begin intensive consultations with political actors to coordinate efforts and defend democracy and the Constitution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Despite the many mistakes made in the last decade, it is not possible to return to tyranny and sacrifice the blood of martyrs," he pointed out.

Goumani said that the President of the Republic has "effectively cancelled all oversight bodies, maintained the freeze on parliament and suspended the allowances and benefits of MPs and parliamentary staff without, however, dissolving the parliament.

"This indicates a certain embarrassment on the part of the head of state who continues to adopt the method of cheating, since he suspends the Constitution and declares that he is attached to some aspects in it," he regretted.

President Kais Saied, on Wednesday evening, issued a presidential decree (No. 2021/117) on new exceptional measures.

He decided to keep all the activities of the parliament suspended, maintain the lifting of parliamentary immunity of MPs, suspend all allowances and benefits granted to the speaker of parliament and its members and abolish the provisional authority to review the constitutionality of bills.