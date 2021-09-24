Tunisia Keen to Resolve Conflicts in Hotbeds of Tension - FM

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi said the role of regional organisations and the Arab League in resolving regional conflicts and crisis prevention is crucial. The latter are also able to engage in talks with protagonists and bridge gaps between divergent viewpoints.

Jerandi was speaking Wednesday at an informal interactive dialogue on cooperation between the United Nations and the Arab League held in New York.

Regional and international efforts need to be scaled up to ensure the resumption of Middle East peace talks, notably on the basis of the UN resolutions, in such a way to end occupation and establish an independent Palestinian State with the 1967 borders and al-Quds as capital.

The debate , held at Tunisia's initiative, offered the opportunity to lay emphasis on the importance which Tunisia lends to the successful completion of the political process in Libya and its constant keenness to resolve conflicts in hotspots in the region in its quality as a Security Council non-permanent member (2020/21)

The debate, chaired by Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, was attended

by FMs of Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Norway and Estonia.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, representatives of the Security Council member states and the SG of the Arab League were among attendees.

