Gambia: Meng Nyanta Association Embarks On Tree Planting Exercise

Meng Nyanta Association of Pancharr village in the Central River Region (CRR) South on Wednesday 22 September 2021 embarked on a tree planting exercise.

The gesture came from the support of the Regional Forestry Office in Janjanbureh in collaboration with the Ecosystem Basic Adaptation (EBA) project, whose objective is to regain lost forest land areas in the community.

Speaking to this medium, the Village Development Committee (VDC) chairman Mr. Abdou Comma and the village Alkalo, Balla Musa Bayo, appreciated the initiative and thanked the regional forestry office through the administrative circle head, Mr. Lamin Jallow, who doubles as the focal person for the EBA project in Pacharr.

Over hundred seedlings including food trees were donated to the community through the VDC.

Mr. Jallow, the EBAproject focal person based in Yorro Berri Kunda, said they engage in road side tree planting, adding he did the selection for CRR South and felt Pacharr is a community that could be involved in the road side planting exrcise.

"Tree planting is part of mitigating climate change," he said. "The EBAProject comes purposely to build resilience of communities to effect climate change and this cannot be achieved without engaging in tree planting in the environment."

Jallow further said tree planting is important because trees can serve as a source of livelihood and windbreakers. He thus called on all and sundry to combat some of the challenges such as bush fire and cutting down of trees.

"Therefore, community participation is key when it comes to forest management and protection," he added.

Meanwhile, the exercise was marked with training on how to plant trees and ways of protecting and caring for them.

The Alkalo of the community, Balla Musa Bayo, enjoined all and sundry to help in protecting the seedlings they have planted.