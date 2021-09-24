Zimbabwe: Tongoona Expects Tough Davis Cup Tie

ZIMBABWE Davis Cup team captain, Gwinyai Tongoona, believes their World Group II Knock-Outs match, scheduled for November in Tunisia, will be a tough battle for them.

The Davis Cup World Group I and World Group II draws were conducted on Wednesday evening and marks the return to action, by the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team, since 2019.

Last year, the International Tennis Federation World Group I and Group II ties were rescheduled to this year, due to Covid-19.

And, Zimbabwe were twice forced to postpone their Group II tie against China, which was scheduled for Harare Sports Club in March, before it was moved to September.

China eventually withdrew from the tie.

But, Zimbabwe Davis Cup team members will regroup, when they travel to Tunisia for the tie, which might be played between November 26-27 or 27-28.

"It will be a tough match in Tunisia. I am sure they will try to have us play on clay, which is not our best playing surface," he said.

"But, we have a chance, considering the players that we have."

Tunisia,who were seeded, had the choice to pick the venue.

Morocco will also host Denmark, in Group II, which also has Zimbabwe and Tunisia. The winning nations from Group II advance to the 2022 World Group 1 Play-offs while losing nations will compete in the World Group II Play-offs.

According to the Davis Cup website, knock-outs have been added to the schedule this year, in order to facilitate the transition from 18 teams at the Davis Cup by Rakuten finals in 2021, to 16 teams, from 2022 onwards.

Tongoona says they were likely to retain the Davis Cup team members, who featured in the previous ties, although they are yet to finalise their team.

"The team will be finalised soon but we want to have the strongest team and we are likely to retain the previous team," he said.

The Davis Cup team, which was named last year, had Benjamin Lock, Takanyi Garanganga, Courtney Lock, Mehluli Sibanda, and developmental player Ethan Sibanda.

The 46-year-old captain says it was a relief that all the Davis Cup team members were now back in action.

Benjamin Lock has been on tour, in the United States and Europe.

He recently took part in the ATP Challenger Tour in Kazakhstan.

Courtney Lock resumed training, last week, following an injury.

Garanganga recently underwent a knee operation but has since returned to the court.

"I hope that will help us, if they maintain that and continue playing, they will be fully fit, by the end of November," said Tongoona.