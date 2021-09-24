Zimbabwe: Midlands Close to Herd Immunity

The Midlands province is moving fast towards achieving herd immunity with over 31 percent of the population having been vaccinated across the province so far.

According to the provincial Covid-19 vaccination statistics released this afternoon, Zvishavane district is the highest with over 78 000 doses having so far been administered against a herd immunity target of 81 000 people.

Chirumanzu district is second with 44 percent of the population having received both the first and second jabs.

According to the statistics, the two Gokwe districts have the lowest numbers of vaccinated people with Gokwe North having only managed 24 percent while Gokwe South has 18 percent so far.

Gweru district has reached 35 percent of its total target population of 182 969 while Kwekwe district has vaccinated 97 410 against a herd immunity target of 204 325 people which translates to 30 percent.

Mberengwa has administered 53 257 doses against a target population of 98 959 which translates to 33 percent.

Shurugwi district has managed to vaccinate 38 708 people against a target population of 68 518

Midlands Provincial medical director, Dr Mary Muchekeza said the province was approaching herd immunity.

"We are nearly there and we are confident that with the number of people now seeking to have their jabs continuing to increase, we will reach herd immunity soon," she said.