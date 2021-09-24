Zimbabwe: Academy Donates to Mighty Warriors

THE Mighty Warriors received a timely boost, ahead of their departure for the COSAFA Championships, after a Zimbabwean based in the diaspora, Nomsa Chiadzwa, of MAJESA Academy, donated kit bags, stockings and drinks.

The regional tournament gets underway on Tuesday, at the Nelson Mandela Bay, in South Africa.

And, the Zimbabwe senior women's team are in camp, preparing for the annual tournament.

Chiadzwa, is wife of MAJESA academy director, Charles Chave.

"ZIFA expresses heartfelt gratitude to Manicaland Juniors of Excellence Soccer Academy (MAJESA) for a donation of 25 kit bags, 50 pairs of socks, 50 cases of water and 50 cases of flavoured drinks to the national senior women team, the Mighty Warriors.

"The Mighty Warriors are in camp preparing for the COSAFA Women's Championship, set to take place in South Africa," the association said, in a statement, yesterday.

MAJESA academy technical director, Samson Kabwe, handed over the donation, during the national team's training session, at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

"I am happy that some people are now rallying behind the girl child, who deserve our support.

"I encourage people in the diaspora to motivate our national team players by complementing government and ZIFA efforts," said Kabwe.

He made his small personal donation to Mighty Warriors and Faith Drive midfielder, Shyline Dambamuromo.

He gave her a pair of football boots.

"I heard she was an instant hit, the first time she was called up into the national team," he said. MAJESA are an ambitious academy, based in Mutare, and recently hosted former Nottingham and Queens Park Rangers striker, Dexter Blackstock.

Blackstock is part of the drive to bring investors into the country, with the help of Presidential envoy and Ambassador-at-Large to the America and Europe, Uebert Angel.

He met President Mnangagwa in June, in the company of Aston Villa midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba. And, recently, he was back in the country, where he managed to assess the club structures, and talent, at MAJESA.

"Our director has connections, around the globe, and recently partnered with Dexter Blackstock.

"Chave is good-hearted and, if we have few more people like that, our sport will grow.

"Dexter was invited to see our academy and he commended our talent," said Kabwe.

Mighty Warriors team manager, Tafadzwa Bhasera, thanked Chiadzwa for her kind gesture.

"We are honoured by MAJESA and, in particular, Mrs Chave, who thought of the girls.

"There are people out there, who appreciate women in sport, and we are grateful for the donation.

"The girls are happy and looking forward to the tournament," she said.

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda, is expected to name her final team today. They are scheduled to travel to South Africa this weekend.