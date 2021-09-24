Zimbabwe: Three Held Over Murder of Bulawayo Businessman

POLICE yesterday said they had intensified investigations into the case in which they have arrested three suspects who were part of a gang that murdered a Bulawayo businessman before ransacking his house and got away with about US$12 000 and two gold watches in January this year.

The murder of Mr Bevan Peters (70) of Bellevue suburb who ran Peter's Bargain Centre in Bulawayo, was only discovered on a Tuesday afternoon with his hands and legs tied with a rope.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed that they had managed to account for the suspects and were looking for the third one who is still at large.

"Police in Bulawayo have arrested Clever Dube aged 29, Brian Mutandwa aged 22 and Jabulani Ngwenya aged 25 in connection with a murder case in which the victim, Bevan Peters aged 70 was found dead on January 12, 2021 in Bellevue after he was attacked by the suspects.

"The suspects and their accomplice, Thembani Ncube who is still at large, stole US$12 710, 190 British Pounds as well as undisclosed amount of Botswana Pulas, two watches and a cellphone from the victim.

"Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Thembani Ncube is to contact any nearest Police station," he said.

In January, some neighbours said that Mr Peters used to take care of old people in the area by paying their bills and sometimes throwing parties for them during holidays.

Mr Peters' son was said to have called an unnamed friend to check on his father since he was not picking calls.

The friend then found Mr Peters dead.

He was facing upwards, blood was oozing from one side of the head with his legs and hands tied with a rope.

The neighbours made a report to the police who took the body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police in Harare have arrested Charles Kandira (29), Kudakwashe Nyaumwe (34) and Collen Mutero (44) in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Moses Manyoni (33), died while on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital after he was assaulted by the suspects over the weekend.

The suspects are alleged to have assaulted Manyoni at Ushewekunze Phase 4, Southlea Park following an altercation over residential stands.