Zimbabwe: Doka Releases Video With Children in Mind

Talented gospel musician Jane Doka has added another feather to her colourful music career after releasing a child-friendly video of her chart-topping single "Gore Remakomborero".

According to Doka, the captivating visual released on Tuesday is an attempt to make gospel more appealing to children.

"Children are very particular about their preferences and having released the 'Gore Remakomborero' video in May this year, we decided to have something more child-friendly.

"By presenting and packaging gospel music in this way, maybe we will engage better with children. So far the feedback we are receiving is encouraging and we are hoping for the video will benefit more people.

The song 'Gore Remakomborero 'is a part of Jane Doka's structured music initiative titled "The Faith Project" and its the first of many to come.

"With 'Gore Remakomwe' we want to take music lovers on a journey of faith as seen through God's undying love for them.

"The next single under this initiative will be released in October and we will keep our followers and fans updated."

The Gore Remakomborero visuals are easy to relate to and Doka is confident that music lovers will find it appealing.

"This visual is an apt production. Everyone can relate to the stories yes, but I think children who are either often 'forgotten' in concepts might just appreciate local gospel music better.

The single focuses on two main areas where people have encountered hardship which are daily provisions and health.

"Despite the hardships, God continues to give mankind hope in these Covid-19 times, He still provides and there are recoveries too. Those of us whom God is giving another chance to live ought to testify of His goodness," Doka said.

Even the names used in the visual are also common to music lovers to aid instant appeal.

"The names are also quite deliberate. The male character Nyasha, which means grace and the female character Faith, are meant to express God's word which says:

'For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith -- and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God. Ephesians 2:8 NIV."

The gifted musician said she is spreading a message of hope to the nation even amidst the challenges as it was God's grace that will carry the day for Zimbabwe.

"I know we have challenges, but I believe God will carry us through it all. We are a blessed and powerful nation.

"God's grace is saving us through faith and even as we continue declaring victory and a change of fortunes, good times will come to this great nation and its lovely people," she said.

Doka has so far released four projects since joining the music industry in 2008. The Faith Project is her fifth and the precursor to it Gore Remakomborero has done well on national radio.

Apart from being a musician, Doka is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist with a charity organization based in the UK which helps re-integrate Black and ethnic minority youths who would have been released from prison back into the community.

She is also studying towards a PhD in International Education and Development which is co-funded by World Vision. Her study is aimed at improving the lives and education of marginalized girls in Zimbabwe.