Zimbabwe: 4 Robbers Admit to Crime Spree

FOUR suspected armed robbers, who yesterday admitted to killing one person and attempting to murder three others in and around Harare are expected back in court tomorrow.

Brothers, William (39) and Kudakwashe (32) Boka, Darlington Maruba (32) and Nikholai Machaka (29) are expected back after the court allowed the detectives to take them back in their custody to assist with further investigations.

This was after the detectives applied for a warrant of further detention, which Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi granted them 48 hours.

It was during opposing the application for a warrant of further detention that the quartet admitted murdering one person, three counts of attempted murder and 10 counts of armed robbery.

William and Kudakwashe Boka, Maruba and Machaka did not want to taken back in the custody of the detectives, saying they would be further subjected to torture at the hands of the police.

They also claimed that the detectives had recovered all the stolen items and there was no need for them to be taken back for further investigations.

The four also argued that they were admitting to have committed all the offences that they had been arrested for.

Mr Mangosi, before granting the application, asked them to confirm whether they were admitting to the offences.

They then all confirmed that they were admitting to the crimes.

The four are alleged to have committed the offences between August 20 and September 22 when they were arrested.

Upon their arrest, they were allegedly found with a Toyota Runx (AEE 3054), an HP Pavilion Laptop, an HP Corei7 laptop, two Huawei P30 Pro phones, a Samsung Galaxy, a G-tel cellphone and a Star pistol believed to have been stolen from one of their victims.