Zimbabwe: Shop Loses U.S.$1000 in Raid

TWO armed robbers raided a shop in Chivi before robbing three attendants of over US$1 000 and R1 000 while seven others robbers' stole over US$3 000 from three people in separate incidents in Masvingo.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the increase countrywide with criminals targeting individuals and businesspeople with cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi have since warned criminals involved in robbery cases that their days are numbered and the law will soon catch up with them.

"Police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on September 21, 2021 at Madamombe Business Centre, Chivi. Two suspects robbed three shop attendants a total of US$1 000 and R 1000 cash as well as cellphones at Jaka, Asani and Mhonde shops.

"Meanwhile, Police in Chikato are investigating three robbery cases which occurred on 20/09/21 and September 21, 2021 at Victoria Ranch and Runyararo West, Masvingo. Seven suspects robbed three complainants a total of US$3 715 and cellphones on three different occasions," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information that might assist them with investigations can contact any nearest police station.

Last week, five suspected armed robbers who were attacking people using axes and guns before robbing them of their cash were arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo and Beitbridge.

Two of the robbers were arrested in Bulawayo, while the other three were accounted for in Beitbridge.

Police confirmed the arrest of Thubelihle Ncube (34) and Sonto Sibanda (32) in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred during the period extending August 13 2021 to September 4 2021 in Bulawayo and Plumtree.

Police first arrested Sibanda after receiving information that he was using a cellphone stolen in a robbery case in Plumtree in which they had attacked a victim and stole 1 300 pula, US$250, $30 000 and various cellphones.

Police raided his house leading to his arrest.

Sibanda then implicated Ncube and two other suspects -- Simelweyinkosi Dube and Kaunda Ndlovu who are still at large.

The suspects are also linked to a robbery case which occurred on August 13 in Bulawayo where US$900, R3 400, $6 000 and three cellphones were stolen.

The gang was also involved in another case which occurred on 14 August 2021 along St Lawrence Road, Parklands, Bulawayo, in which US$400 and a cellphone were stolen and another case which occurred along Calderwood Road, Sunninghill, Bulawayo where US$150, laptops and a cellphone were stolen.

Meanwhile, police manning a roadblock at Nottingham turnoff in Beitbridge arrested Hoko Senzangakona (39), Fanuel Mbedzi, Mashudu Mbedzi (30) and Prince Ndou (30) a few minutes after they had committed an armed robbery in Toporo Village 9.

They had robbed a man of US$120 and two cellphones.

Following their arrest, police recovered a blood-stained axe, knife, knobkerrie, sjambok and two cellphones.