Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three Deaths and 79 New Cases

Maputo — After four days in which no deaths from Covid-19 were reported, the disease claimed three more victims on Wednesday.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the victims were two men and a woman, all of Mozambican nationality, and aged 33, 34 and 67. All of them died in northern Mozambique - two in Nampula province and one in Cabo Delgado. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,906.

Since the start of the pandemic, 893,707 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,596 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,517 of these tests yielded negative results, and 79 people tested positive for the virus. This brought the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 150,280.

Of the new cases identified on Wednesday, 47 were men or boys and 32 were women or girls. Five were children under the age of 15 and seven were over 65 years old.

26 of the new cases were from Cabo Delgado and 13 were from Cabo Delgado. Between them these two northern provinces accounted for 49.4 per cent of the new cases. There were also 18 cases from Maputo city, eight from Gaza, five from Niassa, three from Inhambane, two from Tete, and one each from Zambezia, Manica, Sofala and Maputo province.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested who prove to be carrying the coronavirus) on Wednesday was five per cent. So one in 20 of those tested was positive for the virus. The positivity rates over the previous week were as follows:

Tuesday, 21 September eight per cent Monday, 20 September 5.9 per cent Sunday, 19 September 3.7 per cent Saturday, 18 September four per cent Friday, 17 September 4.9 per cent Thursday. 16 September 6.5 per cent Wednesday, 15 September 7.8 per cent

The overall trend is downwards and the last time the positivity rate went above ten per cent was on 14 September (with a rate of 10.8 per cent).

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Wednesday were Cabo Delgado (14 per cent), Nampula (12.6 per cent), and Gaza (eight per cent). The lowest rates were recorded in Manica (0.5 per cent) and Maputo province (0.8 per cent).

In the same 24 period, seven Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Nampula, two in Cabo Delgado and one in Maputo), and ten new patients were admitted (five in Nampula, four in Maputo and one in Niassa).

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities remained unchanged at 44. 21 of these patients (47.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also nine patients in Nampula, eight in Niassa, four in Inhambane and two in Zambezia. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other six provinces.

Over the previous 24 hours, 205 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (97 in Niassa, 89 in Cabo Delgado and 19 in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries now stands at 146,090, or 97.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 2,409 on Tuesday to 2,280 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 884 (38.8 per cent of the total); Nampula, 527; Maputo province, 297; Cabo Delgado, 264; Gaza, 92; Zambezia, 71; Niassa, 66; Inhambane, 57; Sofala, 10; Manica, eight; and Tete, four.