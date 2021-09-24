Mozambique: Nyusi Declares 'Full Confidence' in Armed Forces

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 23 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday declared that he has full confidence in the performance of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

Speaking at the Samora Machel Military Academy in the northern city of Nampula, Nyusi said "I have full confidence in you, your leadership, your sense of mission, and your ability to overcome adversities",

Reacting to a message from the military high command on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the start of the war for Mozambican independence, which will be celebrated on Saturday, Nyusi guaranteed that the government will continue to provide the resources necessary for the defence and security forces to carry out their mission "in line with the possibilities and capacities of the country".

Nyusi added that the FADM is seeking to strengthen healthy relations between civilians and the military. The armed forces, he stressed, should be ever closer to the people whom they have sworn to serve.

"It is due to your courage, sacrifice and selfless commitment that millions of Mozambicans are looking to the future with hope", he said.

Nyusi stressed the spirit of collaboration and coordination between the FADM and its allies from Rwanda and from member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), but "the primary responsibility for defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country falls on the shoulders of Mozambicans".

"Let me take this opportunity", he added, "to welcome the presence and commitment of the forces who are fighting successfully beside us against the global enemy, terrorism".

On Thursday afternoon Nyusi left Nampula, flying on to Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, the stage of the current battles of the FADM and its allies against ISIS terrorists.