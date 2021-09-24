Egypt: Health Minister - Egypt Has Received 2.3 Mn Astrazeneca Doses From Germany

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed said Egypt has received 2.3 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses as a gift from Germany.

During a press conference she held Thursday with German Ambassador to Egypt Frank Hartmann at Princess Fatma Academy for Vocational Medical Education in Abbasiya, Cairo, the minister lauded cooperation between the Egyptian and German governments to face up to the global coronavirus outbreak.

She underscored the importance of having peoples of the world standing four square behind efforts meant to curb the spread of the virus, as the only ways to overcome the untoward impact of the pandemic.