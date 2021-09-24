Egypt: Prosecutor General Meets First Female Prosecutors After Attending Training Program

23 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prosecutor General Hamada el Sawy Thursday met with a number of female prosecutors who finished their training program.

Sawy talked with the first female members of the Public Prosecution about the training program which aimed at qualifying them to assume their new posts, said a statement by the PP.

The 72-hour training program was organized by the Criminal Research and Training Institute on September 4-22.

The training program focused on all branches of criminal laws in addition to practical exercises.

The program also included field visits of some institutions concerned, including the Public Security Sector of the Interior Ministry.

