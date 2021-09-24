Egypt: Awqaf Ministry Allocates Egp One Mln for Supporting Quran Reciters' Pensions

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa announced that EGP one million would be annually allocated for supporting Quran reciters, who do not receive any pension from the government.

The move comes as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, Gomaa said during a meeting of the elected board of directors of the Holy Quran Reciters Syndicate on Thursday.

The minister noted that his ministry had previously allotted EGP one million to the 28th international Quran recitation competition, in addition to other local competitions.