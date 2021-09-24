Egypt: Awqaf Ministry Allocates Egp One Mln for Supporting Quran Reciters' Pensions

23 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa announced that EGP one million would be annually allocated for supporting Quran reciters, who do not receive any pension from the government.

The move comes as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, Gomaa said during a meeting of the elected board of directors of the Holy Quran Reciters Syndicate on Thursday.

The minister noted that his ministry had previously allotted EGP one million to the 28th international Quran recitation competition, in addition to other local competitions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X