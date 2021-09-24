Egypt: German Amb - No Danger of Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids, Pregnant Women‎

German Ambassador in Cairo Frank Hartmann said researches have concluded that there was no danger in vaccinating children less than 12 years old as well as pregnant women against the coronavirus.

During a press conference held by Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed Thursday at Princess Fatma Academy for Vocational Medical Education in Abbasiya, Cairo, the German ambassador said Germany has started vaccinating school children against the disease ahead of the new academic year.

As for Egyptian-German cooperation in the health sphere, Hartmann referred to ongoing cooperation in medical engineering, medical diagnosis and exporting medical equipment.

Many German companies are cooperating with Egyptian companies in the health sphere said the diplomat, voicing his country's preparedness to further cooperate with Egypt in this regard.