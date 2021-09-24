Egypt: ‎Azhar Grand Imam Greets Saudi King On National Day

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed Tayyeb on Thursday greeted King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the 91st anniversary of the kingdom's National Day.

Tayyeb extended in a statement his greetings to the Saudi government and people on the occasion.

He commended the kingdom's crucial role in supporting issues of the Arab and Muslim nations, in addition to the pivotal role it is playing in serving Islam and Muslims worldwide.

Tayyeb appreciated the deeply-rooted and profound relations binding Al Azhar and Saudi Arabia, according to the statement.