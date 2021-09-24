Tanzania: Government Releases 700m/ - for Rehabilitation of Karagwe Rural Roads

23 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government has released 700ml/- for the rehabilitation of rural roads in Karagwe constituency, Kagera region.

This was revealed by Karagwe MP Innocent Bashungwa saying that the rehabilitation of his roads in his constituency will simplify services delivery to wananchi.

"The amount released by the government should be used as intended purpose...it should be spent properly," added Mr Bashungwa who doubles as the Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports.

However, he advised is fellows MP's in the region to oversee the funds in order to attain the intended goal.

