Tanzania: Majaliwa Asks for Investors' Input for Industrial Growth

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has asked investors and manufacturers to contribute to government's efforts to address challenges impeding growth of industrial sector.

The Premier hinted that the investors and manufacturers could do so by producing many products with high quality and competitive prices that even normal consumer can afford to buy.

"Apart from motivating producers to increase efficiency in production, I would also like to urge you my fellow Tanzanians to develop attitude of consuming locally made products. Lets love our products, by doing so would expand scope of the market for local industrial products," Mr Majaliwa stated on Thursday in Moshi district, Kilimanjaro region, at a function of the Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) launch project for expansion of the SBL plant.

He applauded SBL for the additional investment into the country which will improve the livelihoods of its stakeholders and stimulate economic development.

He said the government on its part would continue purchasing local industrial products in implementing various flagship and strategic projects.

"We have already issued directive to our institutions to buy the uniforms and shoes, water and gas pipes, roof sheets, steels and cements from local industries," he noted.