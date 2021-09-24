Gambia: Babou Cham Scores in FC Sevan Defeat

Gambian winger Babou Cham scored for his Armenian side FC Sevan during their 3-1 post-match penalty shootout lost to FC Van following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the Armenian Cup played at the Charentsavan City Stadium on Friday.

The 22-year-old scored his side's opening goal in the 34 minutes before Claudir Marini Junior scored the second goal for FC Sevan in the 90+1 minute.

Ernest Batyrkanov scored both goals for FC Van in the 44 and 72 minutes of the game, forcing the game into the 2-2 draw.

The defeat crashed FC Sevan out of the Armenian Cup, while FC Van progress into the next stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Real de Banjul player, Babou Cham signed a professional contract with the Armenian club FC Sevan on July 23rd, 2021 together with compatriot Ebrima Jatta.