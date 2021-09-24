Gambia: GYCC Trains 30 Entrepreneurs On Packaging, Branding

The Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) in partnership with Tekki-Fi project on Monday began week-long training for thirty young entrepreneurs on packaging and branding of products.

Currently underway at the National Nutrition Agency, the training is aimed at building the capacity of young entrepreneurs in product packaging and branding to enable them compete in both local and international markets. The participants will also take part in the upcoming Trade fair.

Babucarr Kebbeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for GYCC commended GYCC partners for their immense support to the country's young entrepreneurs in business skills. He also thanked participants for their cooperation and commitments.

The business industry, according to CEO Kebbeh, is now changing to a better dimension, justifying that Gambian youth have now dominated the business industry from foreign nationals citing the fashion, poultry and other business sectors are run by Gambians.

"In all these we have to give credit to Youth Empowerment Project or Tekki-Fi mini grant that gives sprit to many youth to get into business," he said.

Kebbeh however, noted that hitherto, access to finance was one of the key obstacles discouraging many youth into businesses, but that with the coming of YEP mini grant, the status quo as changed and many are actively into business.

"The YEP mini grant has enabled some financial institutions to launch loans and mini grants to young entrepreneurs with minimal interest."

He, therefore urged youth to be innovative and to access funds to start businesses.

Kebbeh expressed optimism that the training would impact positively on the participants to standardise and expand their businesses.

Fatou Mbenga-Jallow, project coordinator for YEP under the International Trade Centre (ITC), described packaging as very important.

The Tikki-Fi programme, she added, seeks to open opportunities for Gambian youth to make sure they uplift themselves and contribute meaningfully to national development.

"GYYC has been one the key partners to YEP and Tekki -Fi," she said.

She thus urged participants to apply the acquired skills on their jobs to ensure productivity and business growth.

Abdourahman M. Jeng, national Packaging Consultant for YEP Africa office urged participants to practicalise the knowledge gained as well standardise their work to compete with the imported products in the market.

"Packaging promote sales, facilitates easy handling and inform," he told participants.

Ida B. Ceesay, a participant commended GYCC and partners for giving them the opportunity to be trained on packaging and branding. "We will do our best to practical the knowledge gained," she assured.