Gambia: Riders for Health Presents 30 New Motorcycles to MoH

In a move to augment the mobility strength of the Ministry of Health in ensuring quality health delivery, Riders for Health (RFH) The Gambia recently handed over (30) new motorcycles to the Ministry of Health (MoH) at a ceremony held at its Kanifing headquarters.

Out of the 30 new motorcycles presented, 19 are the replacement for health staff in North Bank Region, while the remaining 11 are to replace the existing old motorcycles used by staff in Western Region Two in West Coast Region.

At the handing over ceremony, Ousman Yaboo, board chairman of Riders for Health, commended both the Ministry and Riders For Health for their efforts in ensuring quality health care delivery in the country.

The move, he said, was the result of commitment from both parties to ensure that they complement each other in national development.

According to him, the operations between the two institutions dates back to 2002, adding that the 30 new motorcycles that was handed over to MoH recently was part of the 100 motorcycles that RFH is supposed to replace in 2021.

"But due to COVID-19 we are able to produce this 30 and the remaining will be replaced in early 2022."

Also speaking, Muhammed Lamin Jaiteh, permanent Secretary at Ministry of Health, commended RFH- Gambia for their support to the Ministry of over the years.

The ministry, he added, value this partnership which continues to bind the two institutions.

PS Jaiteh indicated that these motorcycles will in no small measure facilitate service delivery at the Ministry of Health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shortly before the handing over, Mr. Ken Decko, Administrative Manager for Riders for Health, explained that managing the mobility fleet of the health ministry is the main area of operation for RFH.

RFH, he added, has reached a contractual agreement with the MOH, where they will manage the Ministry's transport fleet, including ambulances, motorcycles, generators that are used by health workers.

The three areas that RFH operates are: Transport Asset Management (TAM), the Transport Resource Management (TRM) and the Demand Services (DM)."

"For the TAM arrangements, Riders for Health owns the transport and release them out to government, where we provide transportation, fuel and the drivers and charge them what we call cost per kilometres at the end of each month. While the Transport Resource Management (TRM) module, MoH owns the Cars and Rider for Health take them and manage them by providing drivers, fuel among others and charge the Ministry cost per kilometres and the cost per kilometres there is replacement of component so that when the vehicles are too old to run they replace them."

He noted that the third module is where the MOH owns their vehicles, drivers and fuel but they come to the riders for health maintenance.

GYCC trains 30 entrepreneurs on packaging, branding

IMF Staff Completes Virtual Mission for the 2021 Article IV Consultation and Third Review of the Extended Credit Facility for The Gambia