Gambia: Concern Mounts Over Poor Basic Necessities!

Food self-sufficiency, good road connectivity, adequate water supply and uninterrupted electricity supply are basic necessities of life. Once citizens have access to these necessities, the tendency of citizen's criticising the government's dismal performance, is very minimal.

However, when the government also fails to deliver on these areas, there is likelihood that citizens would avenge their anger and constantly criticise the government for its dismal performance. Certainly, no nation can develop in the absence of these aforementioned areas.

President Barrow continues his Meet the People's Tour in provincial Gambia and one issue that continues to resurface in all the meeting venues, is concern over lack of good road connectivity, adequate water supply and uninterrupted electricity supply.

However, this Meet the People's Tour, is a constitutional mandate during which the president will hear firsthand, some of the challenges confronting local communities. This, in-turn helped his government to devise necessary means of redressing some of the issues highlighted.

For many years, residents in some of the country's remote areas have raised concerns over these basic necessities.

It is high time the government delivered on its promises.

Some of these rural communities are blessed with animal population and lack of drinking points for their animals, is having a devastating toll on their animal population.

Again, women in most of these communities depend entirely on agriculture. But inadequate water supply is discouraging many into vegetable farming as most farmers venture into the trade in the wet season.

We call on the Gambian leader to listen to these challenges highlighted by local dwellers and see how best to address them.

People in these remote parts of the country suffer a great deal when it comes to enjoying these necessities. We all know the majority of these dwellers are not into working in the formal sector. So their only source of survival is agriculture.

However, we want to salute Barrow for the government's move to donate ambulances to some of the provincial health posts. It's indeed commendable.

Lack of ambulances in some of the provincial health posts was a talking point. But we are of the view the recent largess would go a long way in addressing those nightmares.

This will ensure timely referrals, which also contribute to saving lives.

His government should also look into the issue of hike in the prices of fertiliser. Fertilizer is becoming one of the most expensive commodities around town.

"We have a responsibility as a state to protect our most vulnerable citizens: our children, seniors, people with disabilities. That is our moral obligation. But there is an economic justification too - we all pay when the basic needs of our citizens are unmet."