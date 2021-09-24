Gambia: Greater Tomorrow FA Begin Pre-Season Training Ahead of 2021-2022 2nd Tier Season

23 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy on 13 September 2021 started pre-season training ahead of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League season at the Brikama Upper Basic School Football Field.

The Brikama based football-academy gained promotion to the country's second tier after beating Lamin United 2-1 in the 2020-2021 West Coast Regional third division league final played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2021-2022 second division league campaign.

Eighteen teams are set to compete in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League season.

Wagadu FC, Dibba FC, Medical FC, Waterside FC, Kanifing East FC and Greater Tomorrow Football Academy all gained promotion to the country's second tier after winning their respective regional third division league finals.

