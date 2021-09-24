Gambia-UAE Foreign Ministers Discuss to Advance Cooperation

The Foreign Minister of The Gambia, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Shakbut bin Nahyan have renewed their resolve to promote cooperation between the two countries during a bilateral meeting held in New York.

The Ministers made the commitment on 19 September 2021, immediately after the arrival of Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara in New York for the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The two diplomats discussed matters of regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Tangara used the opportunity to congratulate Minister Shakhbut on their successful election to the Security Council. The two Ministers discussed regional issues as a concern for both countries. The meeting ended with an understanding to follow-up on issues discussed with a hope of harnessing fruitful gains.

It could be recalled that on 22 July 2021, Minister Tangara received in audience the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi in his office at the Foreign Ministry in Banjul. Dr. Nasser Al Raisi and delegation were in The Gambia to seek The Gambia's endorsement and support for the candidacy of Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi as the President of INTERPOL which was granted.