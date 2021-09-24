Gambia: Brikama Super Cup Final Set for Saturday

The 2021 Brikama rainy season biggest football fiesta traditional curtain raiser; the super cup final is slated for Saturday 25 September 2021 at the SSP Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

The much-anticipated super cup final will feature Dangam FC and Swansea FC.

The super cup final is described by many football enthusiasts in Brikama and its environs as a crunch clash.

The super cup final marks the curtain raiser of the 2021 Brikama nawetan season.

