Gambia: Brikama Super Cup Final Set for Saturday

23 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021 Brikama rainy season biggest football fiesta traditional curtain raiser; the super cup final is slated for Saturday 25 September 2021 at the SSP Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

The much-anticipated super cup final will feature Dangam FC and Swansea FC.

The super cup final is described by many football enthusiasts in Brikama and its environs as a crunch clash.

The super cup final marks the curtain raiser of the 2021 Brikama nawetan season.

