Egypt: ‎ PM - Sisi Totally Supports Strategy of Localizing Auto Industry

23 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi offers unlimited support for the strategy of localizing auto industry.

He asserted that the government has done a lot to back the car industry, referring to the presidential initiative to convert vehicles to run by natural gas.

The steps taken to support the car industry fall within the framework of the government's plan to make Egypt a promising regional center for exporting to African and international markets, he said.

This came during Madbouli's meeting with a delegation of the members of the Africa Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) in the presence of Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Head of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Yehia Zaki and Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kajouk.

Meanwhile, Zaki reviewed the investment incentives in the SCZone that makes it an important investment destination, asserting that the zone is ready to receive major investments of international companies in the field of manufacturing cars.

The AAAM delegation asserted that Egypt has all the potentials that make it a promising center for car industry, adding that Egypt is the best choice in the coming period.

The delegation reviewed the AAAM plan and vision to launch major investments in the field of manufacturing cars in East Port Said zone.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X