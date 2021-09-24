Egypt: Shoukry, U.S. State Secretary Agree On Importance of Preparing Well for Coming ‎strategic Dialogue

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry agreed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the importance of gearing up for the coming strategic dialogue between Egypt and the US soon.

This came during a meeting of both sides on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting tackled most prominent political, security and economic aspects of bilateral relations within the framework of the deeply-rooted strategic partnership between the two countries sides, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

The two sides highlighted the importance of continued cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the coming period.

The talks also reviewed a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as means of furthering bilateral cooperation in top priority sectors.