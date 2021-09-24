Tunisia Takes Part in EXPOLIVA 2021

22 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-five Tunisian enterprises are taking part in EXPOLIVA 2021, the World Trade Fair for the promotion and development of the Olive and Oil Sector, which opened Wednesday in Jaén, Spain (September 22-25).

The Tunisian stand, which covers an area of more than 32 m², puts on display olive products and samples of Tunisian products. It will also shed light on the climate of agricultural investment and opportunities on offer.

Tunisia's olive oil exports reached 1, 377 million dinars (MD) in value and about 166, 000 tonnes in volume by late July against 1, 505.6 MD during the same period last year.

As part of its European Union quota (56, 000 tonnes), Tunisia exported by late July nearly 31,000 tonnes with a total value of 297 MD (at a price of 9.3 dinars/kg).

Exported quantities reached 4,400 tonnes of organic olive oil at an average price of 12 dinars/kg and 26,781 tonnes of olive oil in bulk amounting to 74 MD.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X