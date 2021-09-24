Tunisia Takes Part in EXPOLIVA 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-five Tunisian enterprises are taking part in EXPOLIVA 2021, the World Trade Fair for the promotion and development of the Olive and Oil Sector, which opened Wednesday in Jaén, Spain (September 22-25).

The Tunisian stand, which covers an area of more than 32 m², puts on display olive products and samples of Tunisian products. It will also shed light on the climate of agricultural investment and opportunities on offer.

Tunisia's olive oil exports reached 1, 377 million dinars (MD) in value and about 166, 000 tonnes in volume by late July against 1, 505.6 MD during the same period last year.

As part of its European Union quota (56, 000 tonnes), Tunisia exported by late July nearly 31,000 tonnes with a total value of 297 MD (at a price of 9.3 dinars/kg).

Exported quantities reached 4,400 tonnes of organic olive oil at an average price of 12 dinars/kg and 26,781 tonnes of olive oil in bulk amounting to 74 MD.