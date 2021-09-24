Liberia: Soldier Jailed for Killing

Nyanford Benson, an Armed Forces of Liberia personal residing in the EBK Barracks has been hooked for recklessly beating one Johnson Tokpah, a wheel barrow rider to death in the Goba-Chop Market Community in Paynesville.

Benson has been officially turnover to the Monrovia City Court for onwards prosecution for the crime of manslaughter, a violation of chapter 14, section 14.2 of the revised penal code of Liberia.

It can be recalled that on August 16, 2021 between 8pm to 9pm, suspect Michael Benson, Diamond and others to be identified, entered an entertainment center and Michael Benson took his belt from his waist and beat on the deceased.

After victim Johnson Tokpah was beaten outside of the entertainment center by suspects Nyanford Benson, Michael Benson and Diamond, they fled from the scene and went into hiding.

The police charge also revealed that after the defendants fled the scene, community members organized themselves and took the victim to Medicare, a community based clinic within the Goba-Chop Market Community for treatment.

The victim in an unresponsive state was examined by a fifteen-man coroner jury. Supervised by the County Coroner of Montserrado County and pronounced him dead following which he was deposited at the Alfred butler funeral home for preservation.

In this regards, the Liberia national police arrested and charged Nyanford Benson and his fellow associates who are still at large with manslaughter. The AFL personal was escorted to the Monrovia City Court Tuesday, September 21, 2021 by officers from the AFL. Benson is currently being held behind bar at the Monrovia central prison (South Beach) pending trial into the matter.