Somalia Sentences British and Malaysian Militants to Jail

23 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia has sentenced two foreign fighters linked to the militant group Al Shabab to 15 years in jail, local media confirmed on Thursday.

A British national and Malaysian national were charged by the Somali court for working with the extremist group.

The Malaysian foreign ministry said on Sunday it was closely monitoring the detention of Ahmad Mustakim Abdul Hamid, who allegedly entered Somalia to work with the Al Shabab group.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysian embassy officials in Khartoum, Sudan, made a consular visit to ensure the welfare and health of the man.

"We must respect the laws of the respective country and we may ask for our embassy representatives to attend his court proceedings," he said on Sunday.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab is known for launching devastating attacks across east Africa. Political turmoil in Somalia has emboldened the group in recent months, with dozens of deadly attacks against civilians and Somali soldiers.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X