Somalia: At Leas Seven Wounded in Lower Shabelle Explosion

23 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

An explosion has occurred in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia on Thursday morning, causing casualties in parts of the region.

The bomb blast struck a base in Ambareeso, a town in the southwestern port city of Barawe. Locals said the explosion took place at a camp owned by the Ma'awislay group fighting against Al-Shabaab.

At least seven militia fighters were injured in the blast, according to Aden Omar Madobe, the area chief. On Wednesday, a similar explosion took place inside Marka town, the capital of the Lower Shabelle region, causing casualties including deaths and injuries.

