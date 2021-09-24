Tanzania: Mwinyi Vows to See All Projects Deliver Results

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has said his government will continue to take deliberate efforts in ensuring that all projects implemented in the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelagos deliver desirable results.

Dr Mwinyi said this during a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Mr Job Ndugai at the Vuga-based State House in Unguja on Wednesday.

The two leaders exchanged views on various development issues.

"Deliberate efforts will continue to be taken by the government in ensuring that all projects implemented in the country contribute to the economic growth and benefit people in priority areas such as education and health improvement and poverty reduction," said Dr Mwingi.

He reiterated his government's commitment to continue creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and better land planning for use.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we are happy to see an increasing number of the investors interested to invest in Zanzibar in various areas including in small islets after the announced opportunity to develop the small islands for tourism," Dr Mwinyi informed the Speaker.

Ndugai was on a three-day tour of North Unguja Island, to inspect the development of ruling party CCM, including the implementation of the 2020/2025 election manifesto.

During the talks, President Mwinyi commended the Speaker Ndugai for his visit, saying it enabled him to see the various ongoing development activities being carried out by the 8th phase government, including the construction of a modern sea port at Mangapwani, North Unguja planned for handling of the imported Oil and Gas.

Mr Ndugai also congratulated President Mwinyi for his outstanding leadership and expressed high expectations of the people of Zanzibar for a bright future.

Speaker Ndugai told President Mwinyi that he was happy with the level of good cooperation between the Northern Regional administration, the district, the defence and security Committees and the party, a situation that helps in achieving the goals set by the government for the development of the people.

"I visited several places during my visit including tourist hotels, investment sites, Kigunda airport (under construction) located in Nungwi, construction of Mkokotoni seaport, and Mangapwani among other eye-catching projects," Ndugai said.

He commended the strategies and plans put in place by the eighth phase government in investment.

Speaker Ndugai also explained that he used his visit as an opportunity to sensitize people on the importance of the upcoming national 'Population and Housing Census' expected to take place next year.

Speaker Ngugai started his visit in Unguja North Region last Monday and expects to end in South Unguja Region tomorrow.