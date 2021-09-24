Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With DRC President Tshisekedi

23 September 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi today, in New York City, on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken and President Tshisekedi discussed advancing shared global and regional priorities through the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace, Prosperity, and Preservation. The Secretary commended President Tshisekedi's leadership as African Union Chair, including his efforts to strengthen relations among Great Lakes region countries and stop armed groups' illicit trafficking of natural resources in the sub-region.

Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States' resolve to use all appropriate tools to end the conflict in Ethiopia, including the September 17 announcement of a new Executive Order authorizing the use of financial sanctions. The two leaders also discussed the African Union's critical role in COVID-19 response efforts, and addressing the climate crisis, as well as mediating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute and de-escalating tensions in Somalia.

