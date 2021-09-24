Tunisia: Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 Equals 'Real Suspension of Constitution', According to Ennahdha Parliamentary Group

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 on exceptional measures published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday means a "real suspension of the Constitution of 2014", "a coup against the legitimacy" and "a step on the way to the establishment of an oppressive regime.»

In a statement released Thursday evening, the parliamentary group of Ennahdha (52 elected out of a total of 217), said they rejected the power monopoly by the head of state, referring to the executive, legislative and judicial, denouncing the abolition of some political and oversight bodies.

The parliamentary bloc cited, as examples, the suspension of the parliament, the abolition of the provisional authority to review the constitutionality of laws and the National Anti-Corruption Authority.

