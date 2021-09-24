Tunisia: Jerandi Stresses At UNSC Need to Include Climate Change in Peacekeeping Strategies

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, stressed the need to include climate change in peacekeeping and security strategies, due to its impact on peoples' stability.

"Climate change threatens international peace and security," Jerandi warned in his address to the Security Council Open Debate on Climate and Security held Thursday on the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The minister said it was "essential" to adopt international policies based on solidarity to implement the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, citing in this regard, Goal 13 which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Jerandi said climate change, which targets all people without exception, had a deeper and more dangerous impact on developing countries and the least affluent countries.

He reiterated, in this context, Tunisia's support to the appointment of a UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, reaffirming Tunisia's commitment to contribute significantly to the adoption of the draft resolution to be submitted to the Security Council on this subject.