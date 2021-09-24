Egyptian, Cypriot, Greek FMs Meet in New York

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended a trilateral meeting with his counterparts of Greece Nikos Dendias and Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides in continuation of cooperation through the trilateral cooperation mechanism.

The meeting on Thursday discussed promoting cooperation between the three friendly countries, and coordination regarding issues of common concern, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The get-together comes on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

MENA