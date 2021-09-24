Nigeria: Anambra Election Determines Chances of Igbo Producing President - APC

24 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Basil Ejidike, has said the outcome of the November 6 governorship election in the state will determine the chances of Igbo producing a president in 2023.

Ejidike stated this during the APC stakeholders and leaders meeting held in Awka Anambra with the 21 local government officials and 326 wards chairmen in preparation for the November 6 governorship poll.

He said he was hopeful of the party winning the election landslide to increase the party's chances in South East.

Spokesperson to Andy Uba Campaign Council, Chibuzor Obiakor, who also spoke with journalists shortly after the meeting, expressed confidence in the ability of the party's candidate to win the governorship election.

