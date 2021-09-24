Nigeria: Codeine, Sniper, Others Increase Organ Damage - NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the abuse of codeine among youths as well as the wrong use of sniper and insecticides to preserve foods.

Giving the warning in Lagos during a sensitisation campaign and creation of awareness about the various infractions that impact negatively on Nigerians' health,

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, attributed an increase in the rate of internal organs damage to the sharp practices by individuals.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director-General of Ports Inspection Directorate, Prof Samson Adebayo, noted that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had aggravated the problem with the challenge posed by substandard and falsified personal protective equipment (PPEs).

"We are also looking at the abuse of codeine and self-medication especially among youths; the dangerous effects of using kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil; the dangerous practice of using potassium bromate to bake bread; the use of azo-dyes in palm oil which causes cancer; dangers of transfat and consumption of excessive oil and the use of formalin on food and its associated health hazards," she said.