Nigeria: Court Fixes Nov 30 for Suit Challenging Sanusi's Banishment

24 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 30, 2021, for judgment in the suit the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, filed to challenge his banishment to Awe, a remote community in Nasarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere fixed the date of judgment after hearing the suit.

Sanusi had filed the suit seeking to enforce his fundamental rights following his deposition, banishment and confinement on March 9, 2020, until he was released on March 13, 2020 following an interim order of the court.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to Sanusi, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), had informed the court that his client was not challenging his deposition but the manner he was treated.

In his response, counsel to the Inspector-General of Police, Victor Okoye, asked the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction to hear it, maintaining that the instrument conveying the ex-emir's banishment was authored and endorsed by an official of the Kano State Government in Kano, and not the FCT.

The suit joins the IGP; Director-General, State Security Service; the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

