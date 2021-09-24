South Africa: Heartbroken Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Speaks Out About Car Accident and Breaking Curfew

analysis

Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor, Nqaba Bhanga has expressed his sadness over the fatal accident that he was involved in at the end of August and said that he was cooperating with the police. As his colleagues in the Democratic Alliance hit the campaign trail hard in the metro, Bhanga, who is the party's mayoral candidate for the politically unstable metro, remains on sick leave.

With his hand still in a cast, a visibly distraught executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor, Nqaba Bhanga has spoken out about the fatal accident that claimed the lives of two people for the first time.

Bhanga, driving his own dark blue Mercedes Benz, was involved in a serious accident after 11pm on Saturday night 28 August. It was his birthday.

Bhanga said that he was out after curfew, which was at 9pm at the time, because he "was attending to a serious medical emergency."

He also said he had hired a lawyer and was cooperating with the police in the investigation -- although he added that this should not be viewed as an admission of any type of guilt on his side.

With his hand bandaged, the normally rambunctious mayor cut a...