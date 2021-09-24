South Africa: New Poo Hits the Fan As Poison Company Puts Pressures On Durban to Reopen Polluted Beaches

analysis

Just as the eThekwini municipality was coming under corporate pressure to reopen chemically contaminated beaches north of Durban, a major sewage leak along the Golden Mile has led to the closure of almost all the city's beaches ahead of the long weekend.

India's UPL agrochemicals group has ramped up the pressure on the eThekwini Municipality to reopen beaches north of Durban following the massive spill of toxic chemicals into the sea 11 weeks ago, asserting in a media statement yesterday that "experts have given the all-clear" for beaches to reopen.

But barely four hours later, the city refused to lift the ban at UPL's behest - and extended the ban instead to also cover the central beaches due to high levels of human sewage contamination found in the sea off Durban's Golden Mile ahead of the Heritage Day long weekend.

This means that all Durban's central and northern tourist beaches are closed for swimming until further notice due to the combined effects of chemical and sewage pollution. The only beaches still open are those south of Durban harbour.

Laboratory test results seen by Our Burning Planet reveal the highest levels of E.coli (sewage pollution) of nearly 8,000 cfu/100ml of seawater...