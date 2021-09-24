Zimbabwe: Britain Expresses Concern Over the Continued Incarceration of Makomborero Haruzivishe

THE British government has expressed concern over the continued incarceration of pro-democracy activist and MDC Alliance youth leader Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe has been in jail for the past 202 days after being jailed for allegedly inciting public violence when he whistled at Harare's busy Copa Cabana terminus. This is despite the fact that he has filed an appeal against both conviction and sentence at the High Court.

Minister for South Asia, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmad said the British government was in contact with Haruzivishe's lawyers while awaiting outcome of his case.

He was responding to written questions from Lord Daniel Moylan.

"The UK remains concerned about the human rights situation in Zimbabwe, including arrests of and violence towards civil society and opposition activists," Lord Ahmad said.

"The British Embassy in Harare is in touch with Makomborero Haruzivishe's lawyers as we await the outcome of his appeal. The UK regularly urges the Zimbabwean government to meet its international and domestic obligations by respecting the rule of law and the freedoms and rights enshrined in the Zimbabwean Constitution, safeguarding human rights, and committing to genuine political and economic reform for the benefit of all Zimbabweans"

"The Minister for Africa most recently raised the human rights situation in Zimbabwe with Foreign Minister Shava on 9 July. We will continue to speak out, both privately and in public, where we have concerns and work alongside the international community to support a better future for all Zimbabweans," Lord Ahmad added.

Haruzivishe was granted $10 000 bail pending appeal on his 14 month prison sentence in July but has been kept in jail regardless.

He was instead moved from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to Harare Central Prison where it is said he is being strangled in his sleep by fellow inmates.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has failed to rid itself of the Robert Mugabe era tag of being a rogue state that does not respect basic human rights.

A re-engagement drive initiated upon his ascent in 2017 has failed to convince the world he has changed.