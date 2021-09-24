Tanzania: Minister Hails Grumeti Fund for Building Donation

THE Grumeti Fund, a non-profit making organisation that supports conservation and community development activities in Serengeti National Park recently handed over a new National Prosecutions Office building to the government through the Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

The office building that was built by Grumeti Fund at approximately 284m/- has nine offices, a conference room, kitchen, store and three bathrooms.

"Besides bringing prosecution services closer to the citizens, the prosecutions office will help in addressing large and small scale poaching activities.

"The best part is that other Grumeti Fund stakeholders, TAWA (Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority) and TANAPA (Tanzania National Parks) will also have their offices in this new building.

"As I thank the Grumeti Reserves for investing heavily on tourism and conservation of the wildlife and environment ... Grumeti Reserves continues to be a shining example for tourism in the Serengeti District," said Prof Kabudi, while cutting a ribbon to mark the official opening on Tuesday.

In a related development, Prof Kabudi thanked the Grumeti Fund for constantly offering Grumeti Fund Scholarship programme to sponsor the needy that immensely benefits hundreds of students in the surrounding communities.

On his part, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP), Mr Sylvester Mwakitalu described the opening of the Serengeti District Prosecutions Office Building as a historical, adding "Today is an important day marked with Serengeti becoming the first district to have its own building of national prosecutions. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Grumeti Fund for constructing this building for us."

Mr Mwakitalu further said the district has the largest number of criminal offences associated with violation of wildlife conservation laws. A large part of Serengeti district is home to wildlife conservations areas including the Serengeti National Park, Ikorongo/Grumeti Reserves and Ikona Wildlife Management Area.

However, he DDP pledged to increase the number of public prosecutors and other staff at the district prosecutions office so that cases are fast cleared with no pile-up.

Commenting on the donation, Grumeti Fund General Manager Noel Mbise said the thought of funding the building to enhance the performance of the district prosecution offices.

"Grumeti Fund will continue to be a key supporter and partner in conserving the Serengeti ecosystem, let alone improving the welfare of the local communities in the Serengeti and Bunda districts," he pointed out.