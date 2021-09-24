Nigeria: Pamphlet Recommends Corps Members Pay Ransom If Kidnapped - It's Fake, NYSC Reacts

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has debunked the news making rounds on social media that corps members travelling on "high-risk" roads are advised to alert their "family members, friends and colleagues to have someone on ground to pay off the ransom that could be demanded" in case they are kidnapped.

On page 56 of the NYSC handbook titled, 'Security Awareness and Education Handbook For Corps Members and Staff', the Scheme while advising the former, listed roads like: Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene, or Aba-Port Harcourt" as possible "high risk roads" for its members.

Page 57 of the handbook contained 'Advisory action when kidnapped or taken hostage'.

Screenshot: Section of the NYSC pamphlet

Reacting, the NYSC on Thursday, took to its verified Facebook handle to deny giving the advice, stating "the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert".

Read the rebuttal as obtained by Vanguard below;

The attention of Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fake release making the rounds on the social media to the effect that Corps Members travelling on "high risk roads" should alert their families, friends and colleagues in order to have somebody to pay off the ransom that could be demanded in the event of being kidnapped.

Management wishes to emphatically state that the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

Management wishes to appeal to the general public to always clarify issues with the Scheme.

Please, be wary of falling prey to the antics of mischief makers out to ridicule the Scheme.

Management shall continue to prioritise the security and welfare of Corps Members and staff at all times.

Management.

Vanguard News