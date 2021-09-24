Nigeria: Beatz Awards Call for Entry As Don Jazzy Pledges Support

24 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

The producers of The Beatz Awardstm, Eliworld, have invited professionals and industry players working behind the scenes in the Nigerian music industry to submit creative materials that were released during the year in review (September 2020 - August 2021) to be considered for nomination.

This is just as Mavin Record CEO, Don Jazzy has revealed his decision to support Beatz Awardstm all the way.

This year's edition promises to be superb as the organisers unveiled a new category titled, "Don Jazzy's New Discovery Producer of the Year", whereby Mavin Record CEO, Don Jazzy will be giving out 1 million Naira to the winner of the newly unveiled category.

The Beatz Awardstm is a pioneer in honouring and recognising those who work in the music industry's creation, business, and distribution. Over 120 professionals have been acknowledged by the platform, and she is now accepting entries for The Sixth Edition.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Eliworld, Elijah John, "We have been at the forefront of supporting the acknowledgment of Unsung Heroes, giving them the respect they genuinely deserve while also providing a platform for them to aspire to newer stages of their professions, so boosting Nigeria's ever-growing music industry."

Organisers said interested persons can submit entries at www.thebeatzawards.com/call-for-entry-2021/ for the Eliworld for the sixth edition of The Beatz Awardstm, scheduled for November 28, 2021

For further clarifications visit The Beatz Awardstm website and also follow them on all social media platforms; Twitter, IG, and Facebook: @thebeatzawards.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X