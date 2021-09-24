Nigeria: Beatz Awards Call for Entry As Don Jazzy Pledges Support

The producers of The Beatz Awardstm, Eliworld, have invited professionals and industry players working behind the scenes in the Nigerian music industry to submit creative materials that were released during the year in review (September 2020 - August 2021) to be considered for nomination.

This is just as Mavin Record CEO, Don Jazzy has revealed his decision to support Beatz Awardstm all the way.

This year's edition promises to be superb as the organisers unveiled a new category titled, "Don Jazzy's New Discovery Producer of the Year", whereby Mavin Record CEO, Don Jazzy will be giving out 1 million Naira to the winner of the newly unveiled category.

The Beatz Awardstm is a pioneer in honouring and recognising those who work in the music industry's creation, business, and distribution. Over 120 professionals have been acknowledged by the platform, and she is now accepting entries for The Sixth Edition.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Eliworld, Elijah John, "We have been at the forefront of supporting the acknowledgment of Unsung Heroes, giving them the respect they genuinely deserve while also providing a platform for them to aspire to newer stages of their professions, so boosting Nigeria's ever-growing music industry."

Organisers said interested persons can submit entries at www.thebeatzawards.com/call-for-entry-2021/ for the Eliworld for the sixth edition of The Beatz Awardstm, scheduled for November 28, 2021

For further clarifications visit The Beatz Awardstm website and also follow them on all social media platforms; Twitter, IG, and Facebook: @thebeatzawards.