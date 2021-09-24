South Africa: Should We Burn 'Jock of the Bushveld'?

opinion

A re-reading of this South African 'classic' shows that it is politically and environmentally obnoxious.

Have you read Jock of the Bushveld recently? I have and was, frankly, appalled.

Re-reading the book for the first time since primary school, I was immediately struck by the liberal, almost unthinking, use of racially offensive terms, a huge obstacle for modern readers.

Jock has been published in a sanitised edition, which is what I may have read as a child. Even the 1950s would have found Fitzpatrick's first edition unconscionably racist and puffed up with the presumption of the white man's superiority.

The "k" and "n" words are used with horrible abandon. And then there are Percy Fitzpatrick's bigoted opinions, which he is not shy of venting.

He writes, for example, that leading a wagon over the high berg calls for "patience, understanding, judgement and decision... and here again the white man justifies his claim to lead and rule."

His world was seen as divided between the "savage" and the "civilised", the latter being the magical attribute that allowed Europeans to grab other people's stuff and roll out the Gatling gun if they resisted.

But there is another side to Jock. Fitzpatrick harks...