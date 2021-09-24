South Africa: Zozo's Ark - the Unfolding Parable of a Rainbow Nation

analysis

Every 18th of July, in commemoration of the great-grandfather's vision, they would come out and repaint the Ark in the colours of the rainbow. But the inevitable rains came. The Ark creaked, the lower deck inundated. All Zozo and Neiba did was paint the deck...

For 350 years, Zozo was held prisoner in a dungeon under his captor's palatial mansion. Every night he could hear his tormentor's family supping on the most scrumptious meals. Every night he would calm his heaving chest and pray for deliverance from his chains.

Even in his life of bondage, he reminded his wife and children that they were of royal blood. That this was their ancestral land. That the whole armoury of his tormentor would not dim their golden future. He reminded them that one day they would be free.

For decades, Zozo's harrowing screams tore through the night.

The tormentor's neighbours grew weary of the excruciating nightmare beneath. A vast network of people, near and far, old and young, pressured him to end what had become a blazing personal menace.

One glorious summer day, Zozo was suddenly free!

When he emerged from the dungeon, the Tormentor was terrified. Terrified of the certain...